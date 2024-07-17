Dr. Fola David, a well-known Nigerian artist, is trying to break the Guinness World Record for the largest drawing by an individual.

The drawing, called “Unity in Diversity,” measures 850 square meters and shows a detailed map of Nigeria, highlighting the country’s cultural heritage and diverse tribes.

David started the attempt on July 16 and has six days to complete it.

The Nigerian artist aims to beat the current Guinness World record held by Indian artist Ravi Soni.

The attempt is taking place at the Onikan Stadium in Lagos, Nigeria.

Netizens has taken to social media to show support.

williem_bills: “You understand this thing man.”

adewhalaay: “Glad we can follow through your lens! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 .”

seundeleke: “Wishing you Godspeed🏆.*

hrm_queentobi: “Wishing you all the best Fola.”

iamcharles002: “Go my brother! I’ll keep rooting for you! We black and we’re talented! Let’s go!”

tobystic: “That’s a long time to bent over. All the rush of blood to the head . Dizzy.”

