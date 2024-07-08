A stunning wedding video featuring a couple, Deji and his bride, dressed in Isiagu traditional attire for their white wedding has sparked reactions online.

The video, shared on TikTok, captured the couple beautifully dressed in Isiagu outfits, a traditional fabric from the Igbo culture, typically worn for traditional wedding and other special occasions.

The unconventional fashion choice has captured the attention of many, leading to a flurry of reactions and comments.

While some users have praised the couple ‘s cultural flair and bold decision to fusion their traditional heritage with the conventional white wedding, others have joked about the unexpected twist on traditional wedding attire.

jennyfavorite4 said: “I’m still waiting for those people claiming weeding and those people of God when.”

calista said: “Dem do white wedding and traditional marriage together make una no panic.”

Evil Nengi said: “Life no hard. “Na you won wear wedding grown.”

gloharry said: “Dem marry abi dem nor marry? God bless your home.”

