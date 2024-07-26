A video has gone viral on social media showing a Nigerian man getting a permanent tattoo of a bird on his chest to honor his favorite artist, Wizkid.

The video, which has been viewed by thousands, shows the man preparing for the tattoo and the final result of the bird design on his chest.

The caption of the tattoo video reads, “Only for the love of FC,” indicating that the man is a dedicated fan of Wizkid.

Wizkid, who is popularly known as the “Biggest Bird,” has a large following in Nigeria and beyond.

The video has sparked reactions online, with many expressing admiration for the man’s dedication to Wizkid.



Favour Fab 🌴: “Biggest bird when no get jet na wethin……? 😂.”

Poppy Lily Mining: “Make una no vex na me swear for Wizkid and E fans ☹️☹️☹️😭.”

wizkidonlywife1: “We the Fc is proud of u bro 😩🙌🦅❤️.”

fedeko: “Guyyyy… only the pains self .. 🦅 ❤️♾.”

Diamond 🦋🕊💎: “only if they know what the eagle represents…FC 4eva 🦅❤️.”

Benz ❤️🦅: “Fc will will forever appreciate u 🔥😎🦅❤️.”

Zino Bea: “I swear the feeling is spiritual 👑 😩🔥❤️‍🔥.”

MHIZ-YOUNG 🥰🌹🦋🦅: “Indeed love is sacrifice 🥰🥰🦅🦅.”

See below;

ALSO READ: “God bless you for coming into my life. My heart beats only for you” – Pregnant Ashabi Simple proudly celebrates 2nd anniversary with Portable