Nollywood actress Omobolarinde Akinyanju, popularly known as Ashabi Simple, has celebrated 2nd anniversary with controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable.

This comes days after the singer belittled her online.

In an Instagram story post, Ashabi Simple celebrated the first birthday of her son, Fitilamihan, and also commemorated the 2nd anniversary of her relationship with Portable.

The expectant mother expressed her gratitude to God for the blessings in her life, particularly the gift of her son and her relationship with Portable, whom she affectionately called “the love of my life.”

She wrote: “Yesssss!!!!!!! It’s my son’s first year birthday @fitilamihan_simple and exactly two years courtship with the love of my life @portablebaeby. God bless you both for coming into my life, my happiness. 06/06 my happy day.”

In another post, she wrote;

“Wow 😯 it’s already 2years of courtship with you 🙈 ayomi , I bless the day I met u again , because you’ve been my happiness ever since and am so happy I choose you , have never regret choosing you because I wasn’t force to you and I love you for no reason or condition. I thank GOD for standing by us through our thick and thin , I pray for his wisdom knowledge and understanding that we need for this relationship to keep moving for good and never let us get tired of each other.

Okikiola mi , you’re not perfect neither I am , but I pray GOD keep guiding us to the right path and make us a perfect match for each other forever , I love you so much , my heart beats only for you , my feelings for you have been as strong as d rock that can’t break easily , words can’t explain how much I cherish you ayomi , loving u less is a sin. I wanna b urs forever till death do us apart 🙏

HAPPY 2nd years of courtship to us my ijogbon mint choco my happiness my mentor love of mylife 🤗🤗🤗”

