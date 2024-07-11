A Nigerian student, Itegbe Irene Awele, has recreated the mugshot of Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky for a costume day event.

Recall that the influencer was previously arrested and jailed for six months for naira mutilation.

During her school’s custome day, a student recreated the mugshot of Bobrisky.

In her post, Irene joked about her “offence” being “alleged BBL” and used the acronym “EFEC” instead of “EFCC”, saying she wasn’t ready to be arrested.

“Efec because quite frankly I’m not ready to do #freeawele😭,” she captioned the post.

Her creative costume has elicited hilarious reactions from many.

See below;

