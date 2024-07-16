Nollywood actor Kunle Remi has replied to a fan who advised him to keep his marriage off social media.

The exchange began when Remi shared a heartwarming video of his wife, Tiwi, singing and vibing to a song.

In the post, Remi gushed over his wife, calling her a bundle of comic content.

“Before I met Tiwi! I wish I could hack her gallery. Una go laugh tire. Chai and she is not on IG oo,” he wrote.

Reacting to this via comment section, a fan cautioned Kunle Remi that sharing his marriage on social media could attract unwanted attention and hatred.

The fan advised Remi to keep his marriage private, saying, “You no go keep ur fine gentle wife nau o. Not let these bitter cola wey full social media reason ur matter boda saro.”

However, Remi responded that no bitterness can spoil their joy, love, and laughter, except it can reach God.

He wrote; “Ise ti oluwa o, ko le baje. No bitterness can spoil our joy, love and no bitterness. Except it can reach God.”

See the exchange below;

