Nigerian gospel singer, Frank Edwards has showered praises on veteran Nollywood actress, Sola Sobowale,

Taking to his Instagram page, the movie star called her a “National treasure from the Nigerian movie industry.”

The singer lauded her exceptional acting skills, specifically mentioning her performances in the movies “King of Boys” and “Anikulapo.”

According to her, her acting is so convincing and it makes viewers question if she understands it’s just a movie.

While showering Sola Sobowale with praises, Frank Edwards expressed his disappointment that Nigerians don’t adequately celebrate their own talents.

He wrote;

“This woman here Madan Sola Sobowale is a National treasure from the Nigerian movie industry!!! From king of boys to Anikulapo Acting on 🔥🔥🔥🔥☄️ When you watch her you be wondering “hope she knows it’s just a movie “ 😂 We don’t know how to celebrate our own in this country 🤦🏽‍♂️ cc @solasobowale we celebrate you ma 💐💐💐💐💐💐💐”

See below;

ALSO READ: “Rudeboy if you no go heaven, call me Nama (Meat) – John Okafor aka Mr Ibu left special message to Paul Okoye before his death (Video)