Nollywood actor, Kanayo.O. Kanayo has sparked a heated debate on social media with his recent inspirational message.

The veteran actor took to Instagram to advise his fans to never accept offers that come with disrespect, regardless of their financial situation.

“NO MATTER HOW BROKE YOU ARE, Learn not to accept OFFERS THAT COME WITH DISRESPECT,” he wrote.

While many praised Kanayo.O. Kanayo’s wisdom, others shared their struggles with hunger and financial instability, making it difficult to reject offers that come with disrespect.

Mambilla Interiors wrote, “Fact. But the advice is not for an empty stomach person o.”

King Nitro76 wrote, “So make hunger kill me because offer wey go give me food come with disrespect. Shey if I no broke, them no go disrespect me na, so na myself I blame to be broke.”

Viky Chuks wrote, “The king has spoken.”

Chapo Biggest Baron wrote, “Sometimes the offer that comes with disrespect might just be the offer that God sent to change your life. The disrespect was just a due you had to pay by enduring. Later, y’all will say we should throw pride away if we want to make it.”

