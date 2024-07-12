Nigerian actress, Rita Dominic marked her 49th birthday today, July 12, 2024, and in celebration of her special day, her colleagues in the Nollywood industry took to social media to celebrate her.

The thespian shared stunning photos on her Instagram page, expressing gratitude to God for his blessings.

“Another year round the sun… Thank you, Abbah father, for your uncountable blessings… Happy birthday, Reedee!” she wrote.

Her post was flooded with birthday wishes from celebrities, with Mercy Johnson commenting, “Happy birthday Mami. God’s blessings always.”

Destiny Etiko wrote, “Happy, blessed birthday queen.”

Ufuoma McDermott said, “Happy birthday, my beautiful big sis with a beautiful heart.”

Wumi Toriola wrote, “Happy birthday, gorgeous woman.”

Stan Nze commented, “Riri Asa mpete Nwanyi Oma. Happy birthday, sis, wishing you all the very best this year.”

Ken Erics wrote, “Happy birthday Reedee. More life and blessings.”

Beverly Naya commented, “Happy birthday, gorgeous woman.”

Osas Ighodaro wrote, “Happy birthday, beautiful. Blessings now and always. Have a wonderful time celebrating.”

Nuella Njubigbo wrote, “Happy Easter Queen Ri.”

Efe Irele commented, “Happy birthday mama.”

Stella Damasus wrote, “Happy birthday, nne. God bless you now and always.”

Chidi Mokeme commented, “Happy birthday, Queen B.”

Georgina Ibeh wrote, “Happy birthday, beautiful.”

Rita Dominic ‘s birthday celebration comes after she recently opened up about taking a break from acting to work as a caregiver in London.

She spoke about finding joy and purpose in caring for others during a difficult period in her life.

See the post below;

