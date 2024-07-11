A Nigerian man has taken to social media to express his disappointment and frustration after his girlfriend cooked a rice he deemed unsatisfactory despite giving her N15,000 to buy foodstuffs.

In a video shared on TikTok, the man, @obasellanything, showed a large portion of concoction rice prepared with palm oil and crayfish, which he believed was not worth the amount he gave his girlfriend.

He lamented that she had used the money for personal shopping instead of cooking a proper meal.

“This food no pass 1500”, he exclaimed. “Have not eaten out of this food o, look at what a woman can cook for 15,000. This is what a girl can cook for 15,000, she went and bought different things for herself. Men are wicked…”

Users on social media have reacted to the video, with some urging the man to forgive his girlfriend and others joking about the cooking skills.

“No, she didn’t try at all,” said @silverprech. “She could have done better with N7,000 to N8,000 and still had change left. Please forgive her and talk to her.”

@jella2121 joked, “She used palm oil to cook the rice, and the funny part is the rice didn’t mix well with the palm oil.”

@his_wifey68 added, “The rice looks funny, no jokes. No matter how expensive things are, rice should be packaged well.”

@danielokorie918 questioned, “Why give her such an amount when she’s not your wife?”

