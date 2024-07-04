Nigerian singer, Wizkid has paid an emotional tribute to his late mother, Morayo Balogun, on her posthumous birthday.

In a Twitter message, the singer expressed his deep pain and longing for his mother, who passed away in 2023.

He reflected on the emptiness he feels without her presence and cherished the memories of her love, smile, laughter, and warmth.

“Happy birthday love of my life! Miss you every day. First one without you here feels unreal. Nothing makes sense without you, mama! Life is empty without you. Continue to watch over us! My heart is broken forever! Love you, love you, MORAYO mi. Your smile is a memory I will never forget. Your laugh! Your hugs and kisses. I miss you dearly!” He wrote.

Wizkid vowed to continue making his mother proud, dedicating his future successes to her loving memory.

The award-winning artiste also announced that his upcoming album, “MORAYO!”, is a tribute to her legacy.

“MORAYO!! Best album I ever made!! Now listen! It’s only up from here! Nothing is ever going to be the same! Watch me!” he declared.

In a follow-up post, Wizkid offered words of encouragement to those who have lost loved ones, saying: “And to everyone that has ever lost their mother/family members or anyone close dealing with the struggle everyday! God is real . And He will console and comfort you! PRAY! ❤️”

