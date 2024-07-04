Nollywood actress, Sharon Ooja married her husband, Ugo Nwoke, in a beautiful ceremony.

Despite controversy surrounding her husband’s past, the actress’ joy and love for her partner shone through.

She shared a heartfelt video recap of her special day, expressing gratitude to God for His love and protection.

The video showcased moments from her traditional and white weddings, including her stunning outfits and sweet moments with her husband.

Sharon Ooja thanked her husband for his love and her friends and family for their support.

She also appreciated her wedding vendors for making her day special.

In her words;

“Recap of one of the best days of my life, and the beginning of the most blessed days of my life… I’m soooo grateful to God for kindness and all His favour and love towards me and my husband !!! His hedge of protection, His love and kindess I feel so blessed !!

“To the love of my life thanks for loving me so fiercely!! Your wife is grateful and feels blessed !!! To my Son army!!! What a blessing to have you all!! God bless you for loving me so deeeply that’s what love truly is … may God protect you all for me …❤️ I’m a true joyful queen 🤣❤️

“@schweppesng My Schweppes family God will not be far from you thank you for taking care of me and being a huge part of my day!!!! I love you so much you came through !!! @alveenaevents My favourite decor company every alveena !!!

We made magic let’s meet again for my kids naming ceremony 🤣🤣love you guys so much!! “To @functionalert thanks for all the cordination and planning 🙏

To my sisters thank you for loving me sooo deeply and all you did with making sure my wedding was organised and well put together.”

