Nollywood actress, Nuella Njubigbo has unveiled the face of her son, Giovanni, as he attends church for the first time.

This comes months after the thespian and her husband welcomed their bundle of joy.

Taking to his Instagram page, Nuella Njubigbo expressed her gratitude to God as she shares beautiful photos of her son.

The proud mother also prayed for God’s blessings upon his life.

She wrote: “Giovanni goes to church! Our prince goes to church today. Our hearts are filled with thanksgiving. God bless you, son. Thank you, Lord!”

Baby Giovanni stole the show with his cuteness, and fans and well-wishers have been congratulating the actress.

This is the first time Nuella has shared photos of her son’s face.

