Congratulations are in order for Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye and his wife, Ivy Ifeoma, as they prepare to welcome their first child together.

Ifeoma took to TikTok to show off her baby bump, confirming the pregnancy rumors that have been circulating since May.

The model and influencer, who is currently in the US, shared a clip of herself listening to music and panned the camera to reveal her growing bump.

Fans and friends have been sending in their well wishes and congratulatory messages to Paul Okoye and his wife, with many commenting on how beautiful she looks during her pregnancy.

One fan, Miss Editemi, wrote: “Pregnancy suits her. So pretty”

One fan, Ruth Lala05, commented: “Safe delivery”

One Miss Editemi wrote: “Pregnancy suits her. So pretty”

One Ruth Lala05 wrote: “Safe delivery”

One Ruth Lala05 wrote, ‘Safe delivery'”

Watch below;

ALSO READ: “My special duo, my extra ordinary gift from God, the ones God sent to reshape our lives” Regina Daniels pens sweet message to sons on their birthday