Nollywood actor, Chinedu Ikedieze, popularly known as Aki, has announced the arrival of a baby boy with his wife, Nneoma Ikedieze.

The excited father took to social media to share the news to his followers.

Sharing a glimpse of the newborn alongside his wife’s maternity photo, Chinedu Ikedieze announced that they have welcomed a baby boy.

Aki, who has been married to Nneoma for over a decade, expressed his gratitude to God for the new addition to their family.

He wrote: “My wonderful people, please rejoice with us, my wife and I have welcomed a bouncing baby boy. To God Be The Glory.”

The couple had previously welcomed a beautiful daughter, Michelle, who is now a big sister to the newborn baby boy.

Congratulations to them.

See below;

ALSO READ: “Every bride needs a friend like Bisola” – Veekee James showers praises on Bisola Aiyeola for her acts of service during Sharon Ooja’s wedding