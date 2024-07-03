Rich KJT, a son of controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo, has responded to an open letter written by Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo.

Recall that Iyabo had addressed the letter to Kemi’s children, sympathizing with their family situation and urging them to forgive their mother and support her despite their differences.

However, Rich KJT has clarified that he and his siblings have not disowned their mother, contrary to claims from a cloned social media page.

He explained that his autistic brother is not on social media, and the claims of disownment were made from a fake account that was clarified in 2019.

In his response, Rich KJT stated that his family loves and supports their mother, and they don’t need any help from outsiders.

The son of Kemi Olunloyo urged Iyabo Ojo to address their mother directly without involving them.

“Madam Iyabo Ojo: Pls address our mom Dr Kemi Olunloyo and not her sons. My autistic brother is not on social media let alone posting from his cloned page as disowning her, something clarified in 2019. We love our mom and we have our own struggles. We don’t need your help. Thx.” She wrote.

