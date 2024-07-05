Portable pens prayerful note to his father as he marks birthday

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has taken to social media to celebrate his father, Badmus Taosan’s birthday.

Today, July 5, marks a special day for Mr Badmus and his son made sure to make it extra special.

Portable shared a photo of his father on Instagram as he wishes him a happy birthday. He accompanied it with a prayerful note.

“Happy Birthday, sir. God bless my papa,” he wrote.

The celebrant also took to his Instagram page to mark his own birthday, writing, “Happy birthday to me.”

Fans has taken to.the comment section of the post to celebrate the singer’s father.

Emeribe Stanley commented, “Birthday blessings today without you no Zazu.”

Its Kaffie wrote, “Happy birthday Daddy.”

Peeman1905 said, “MMYTC. Daddy OGO.”

Mamie Precious2 wished, “Happy Birthday sir.”

Aina Pretty Soul wrote, “Baba Badmus, Happy birthday.”

Tested_1266 prayed, “More good life sir.”

Hardeymoney001 wrote, “Happy birthday, Sir LLNP.”

Skiddo and Milly_11 said, “Happy birthday Sir.”

Nvestor_legit_boss1 wrote, “Happy birthday daddy wa.” Tobi Hamper Boxes commented, “Daddy Omo Ologo.”

