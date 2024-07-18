Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministries (CMDM), has addressed the controversy surrounding his “miracle” soap and water, which he claims has the power to cure suffering and transform lives.

The prophet had introduced the product to his congregation, stating that it had been approved by NAFDAC (National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control) and bore the agency’s approval numbers.

He encouraged his followers to purchase the product, which he claimed would bring them blessings and prosperity.

However, social media activist VeryDarkMan (VDM) took issue with the prophet’s claims, accusing him of commercializing his divine powers and exploiting his followers.

VDM questioned the ingredients used in the product and threatened to petition NAFDAC to investigate the approval process.

He had stated in a video, “Pastor Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, I am taking your soap to NAFDAC office, and you must come and explain the ingredients you added to your miracle soap and water that cures suffering and turns people’s lives around… @nafdac_ng, I will come to your office later to drop a petition. You must tell us the ingredients they use in making soap that cures suffering, since he is saying you approved it… As a pastor that claimed God called him, you are selling powers that God gave you for free to your members? @nafdac_ng, prepare ooo, since y’all want to be part of yeye things.”

In response, Prophet Jeremiah released a statement defending his actions, stating that the miracle” soap and water are still in the production phase and had not been priced yet.

He also labeled his critics as “ignorant” and urged them to focus on more pressing national issues.

