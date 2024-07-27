Nollywood movie producer, Nancy Uche, is beaming with pride as she unveils her first grandchild and granddaughter, Adaeze Aurora.

This delightful news comes just weeks after her daughter, Omah Nnebe, gave birth to the little bundle of joy.

Nancy Uche took to social media to share her excitement, posting a beautiful video of her daughter and her granddaughter alongside a heartwarming message.

“Meet my first granddaughter, Adaeze Aurora. Proud grandmother!” She wrote.

The new addition to the family has also been welcomed with love by Nancy’s other daughters, Sonia Uche, Chinenye Nnebe, and Ebube Obio, who are all thrilled to become aunts.

The sisters have been showering their niece with affection and attention, and the family is enjoying this special time together.

Nancy Uche is known for her talented work in the Nollywood film industry, and now she gets to enjoy a new role – that of a doting grandmother.

Congratulations to the beautiful family.

See the video below;

