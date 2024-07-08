Media personality, Radiogad has made a strong accusations against Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie.

This comes after the thespian publicly supported controversial critic Verydarkman, who was accused of homosexual behavior.

She stated that people can change and grow from their past mistakes, citing examples of former criminals and prostitutes who later became preachers and critics.

In a viral video, Radiogad accused Rita Edochie of engaging in lesbian relationships with young girls in Asaba, allegedly in exchange for roles in movies.

The media personality also claims to have evidence and tapes to support his claims.

The video has sparked reactions on social media, with some users criticizing Rita Edochie.

One meritflix_glam wrote: “I talk ham say mama go later use her own hand set herself up when I saw her comments and like under the prodigal Boy posts🚶🚶🚶🚶.”

dr_shugaboy wrote: “Na Wetin fit @ritaedochie since she can’t respect her old age .. I go follow @radiogad drag her wotowoto for this social media.”

