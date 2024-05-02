Tragedy struck the family of Nollywood actress Evan Okoro recently when her mother’s newly built house was burglarized.

The incident occurred while Evan’s mother was away for a crusade, leaving the house vulnerable to the thieves.

In a heart-wrenching video shared on her Facebook page, Evan Okoro revealed the extent of the damage, showing the scattered properties in the house and her mother’s tears.

The thieves made off with valuables, including a television and a significant amount of money.

Evan’s mother was visibly distraught in the video, and the actress herself appeared shaken by the incident.

The actress surprised her mother with the new house on Easter this year.

Watch below;

