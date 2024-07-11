Nollywood actress Judy Austin, wife of actor Yul Edochie, has sparked a debate online after reacting to May Edochie’s debut in the Nollywood film industry.

Recall that May, Yul Edochie’s first wife, recently made her debut in the movie “Uprising Wives on Strike 3”, announced by Omoni Oboli.

Uche Jombo shared a preview of the film on her social media page, which Judy Austin initially liked.

However, she later unlike the post after receiving criticism from some netizens. The criticism stemmed from Judy Austin ‘s perceived role in Yul and May Edochie’s separation, with many accusing her of being the reason for their marital issues.

As a result, Judy’s initial show of support for May’s debut was seen as hypocritical by some, leading to a backlash on social media.

See below;

