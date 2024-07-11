Nollywood actress Omowunmi Ajiboye has showered praise and blessings on her colleague, Wumi Toriola, as she celebrates her birthday today.

Taking to her Instagram page, the movie star shared photos of Toriola, hailing her as “talented, brilliant, and beautiful in and out.”

She affectionately called her the “original dangbanacho” and praised her for having a “heart of gold.”

The thespian also acknowledged her friend’s stubborn nature but emphasized that she is “one of the sweetest people on earth.”

Omowunmi Ajiboye went on to shower prayers and blessings on Wumi Toriola, wishing her a joy-filled birthday and a year ahead overflowing with happiness.

In her words;

“Happy birthday beauty with brains! You’re talented, You’re brilliant, You’re beautiful in and out. My original dangbanacho with the heart of gold @wumitoriola She’s stubborn, but she’s one of the sweetest people on earth. May your birthday be filled with joy, love, and laughter, and may your heart overflow with happiness throughout the coming year, IJN. Have a spectacular day, Anikemi. You’re blessed beyond measure; long life and prosperity is assured, darling; love you.”

See below;

ALSO READ: “It is unwise gifting yourself a new car shortly after the death of Junior Pope” – Mr Unwise slams Ruby Ojiakor, orders her to sell the car