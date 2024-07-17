A groom’s best man stole the show at a bridal shower by proposing to his own girlfriend.

The surprise proposal took place at the bridal shower of a close friend, where the groom’s best man, filled with emotion, got down on one knee and popped the question to his longtime girlfriend.

The room erupted in cheers and tears as the couple shared a romantic kiss, surrounded by their loved ones.

This beautiful gesture has left everyone in awe, with many taking to social media to congratulate the happy couple.

Queen Esther said: “Wedding upon wedding.”

Happyalex732 wrote: “Congratulations to you both.”

Lilian Chizoba461 commented: “Congratulations to them.”

Favorite commented: “Congratulations dear.”

EvaLuv also commented: “Congratulations to u both.”

Bobzeal50 said: “Nice concept from my guy.”

ChefHappy said: “Beautiful congratulations.”

Tina Gold172 said: “See me smiling.”

Gollibejoseph said: “Happy congratulations.”

User6073041963402 said: “Awwwwn so sweet congratulations dear.”

Queen BB said: “Double congratulations.”

Watch below;

ALSO READ: “Keep your husband away from the media. Remember if they cannot get you, they go for those you love” Blessing CEO offer strong advice to Veekee James