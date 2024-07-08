Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has stirred reactions with his recent comments on Davido’s first babymama, Sophia Momodu and wife, Chioma.

The controversy began when Sophia Momodu shared her recent achievement on social media, revealing she was invited to her daughter’s prestigious school for World Career Day as a social brand influencer.

She expressed her delight in seeing kids thinking outside the box and dreaming big.

Uche Maduagwu reacted to Sophia Momodu’s post, comparing her to Davido’s wife, Chioma.

He stated that Sophia is more beautiful and hardworking than Chioma.

He wrote: “She fine pass Chioma my Chiom Chiom, and very hardworking too.”

This has generated diverse reactions from netizens, with some criticizing Uche Maduagwu for his comparison. Some of the comments include:

