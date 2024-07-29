The management team of Big Brother Naija housemate, Nelly Mbonu has denied rumors that she is a stripper and pole dancer.

In a statement posted on her Instagram page, they clarified that the reality star is actually a chef and talented video vixen.

The rumors about her being a stripper started circulating shortly after Nelly entered the Big Brother Naija house on July 28, 2024.

Her team stated that the claims are entirely false and that she has never engaged in pole dancing or stripping.

The full statement read:

“It has come to our attention that there is a misinformation circulating on various blogs, inaccurately stating that Nelly is a stripper and a pole dancer. We would like to unequivocally clarify that these claims are entirely false. Nelly is a respected chef and a talented video vixen who has appeared in several music videos. At no point has she ever stated that she is a stripper or a pole dancer, nor has she engaged in pole dancing.”

Nelly was introduced into the house as part of the duo “Nelita” alongside ex-beauty queen Anita.

