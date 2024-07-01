Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Omoni Oboli, recently shared the exciting news that she’s expecting her first grandchild on social media.

The announcement has sparked an outpouring of congratulations and well-wishes from fans and colleagues.

Omoni Oboli expressed her excitement and gratitude on Instagram, sharing photos of her son, Tobe Oboli, and his wife, Marelle Oboli.

She wrote:

“God is certainly in this story… I’ve become a cry baby besties. Every time I think about the fact that our baby is coming, I cry. Can’t wait to hold her in my hands. She’ll be the cutest baby ever. My hands are shaking typing this. Who am I that you are so mindful of me Lord? Our families are overjoyed and getting ready to spoil her. My daughter @marelleoboli the cutest mom to be ever. May God continue to bless us all with only good news and beauty that will make us keep smiling every day.”

The announcement was met with widespread congratulations and blessings from fans and colleagues, with many expressing joy and excitement for the growing family.

Many commented on the speedy arrival of the grandchild, with some joking about Omoni Oboli’s new title as “youngest grandma”.

Others noted that Omoni Oboli didn’t have daughters of her own, but her son is now giving her the baby girls she couldn’t have.

Here are some of the reactions:

qveen_feehah exclaimed, “Omg congratulations to them. She’s getting all her baby girls from her sons loveeetttt!”

eatwell_foodsnigeria commented, “A well planned out life….God please perfect all that concerns me too Congratulations to the couple and the grandma to be..God bless everyone.”

princessjosehphine wrote, “Wow big congratulations to the latest incoming grandma and that was very fast and quick omni getting all her daughters backs.”

Uche Nnana congratulated Omoni Oboli, saying, “Wow congratulations to the youngest grandma!”

Warri Pikin exclaimed, “Wow! Oghene Miqwo! Grannnny loading Finally our baby Girl….”

