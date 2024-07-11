Nigerian singer, Falz spoke candidly about his relationship with fellow singer, Simi.

During a recent interview, the music star revealed that he first met Simi in 2014, after reaching out to her about collaborating on a remix of her hit song “Jamb Question”.

He had written a verse for the remix and wanted to work with her on the project.

After “Jamb Question”, Falz said that their friendship continued, and they worked on several songs together, including their joint EP “Chemistry”.

The EP “Chemistry” was a huge success and sparked rumors of a romantic relationship between Falz and Simi.

The album cover, which featured the two artists standing and facing each other, touching foreheads together, added to the speculation.

However, Falz emphasized that their relationship is purely platonic, stating “She’s like family to me”.

Falz also discussed his activism. He revealed that he has taken a step back to focus on himself but has not stopped advocating for social justice.

He acknowledged that his activism has been less visible lately, but he is still committed to the cause.

