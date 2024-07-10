A viral video has surfaced showing Nigerian artist and songwriter, HarrySong in a physical altercation with actor Uche Maduagwu.

The incident allegedly occurred in Lagos and was captured in a video that has since gone viral on social media platforms.

According to reports, the fight broke out after Uche criticized HarrySong’s latest song, “Maria”.

The video shows the singer holding onto the actor’s clothes and questioning his mental well-being. He asked if Uche is “alright mentally”.

The video has sparked reactions online. While some have expressed concern over the escalating feud, others are skeptical about the video’s authenticity.

Many cited a similar incident involving Uche Maduagwu and actor Jim Iyke that was later revealed to be a publicity stunt to promote Jim’s movie.

As if the time of this reports, Uche Maduagwu and Harrysong has not addressed Netizens on the issue.

Watch below;

Singer, HarrySong beats up actor Uche Maduagwu in Lagos. Although, the cause of their f!ght is unknown, but it might have to do with the Actors constant criticism of his Maria song online. pic.twitter.com/ZKGiPBnq2n — X-Daily (@X_Dailly) July 10, 2024

