Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie has expressed her admiration for her husband, Prince Odi Okojie, and their daughter, Purity Okojie.

Taking to her Instagram page, the thespian shared an adorable video of her herself, husband and daughter at Purity’s graduation ceremony.

The video showed Prince Odi Okojie tenderly adjusting Purity’s dress, with the young girl looking elegant and happy.

A part of the video also captured the thespian hugging her daughter.

Sharing the video, Mercy Johnson revealed that her husband and daughter are two people who “stress her with jealousy all day.”

She wrote, “The 2 people that stress me with jealousy all day.”

In another post, she wrote, “Secondary school, here we come. Next chapter. Awesome God. Purity graduates to another level. Feels like a dream.”

Mercy Johnson’s fans and colleagues couldn’t help but gush over the sweet moment, with many congratulating Purity on her achievement.

Phyna wrote, “Congratulations Purity

Shaffy Bello wrote, “Aww, congratulations, baby girl.

Waje wrote, “Congratulations baby

Oba K Solo wrote, “Congratulations, Omo Daddy

One Pepsy Flawless Skincare wrote, “These kids they grow fast sha. Awesome God, see how time dey fly. Smally wan talk pass her mama sef. Congratulations baby

One Salma Omar8 wrote, “Congratulations, that’s very good

One Kaleb2584 wrote, “Look at how daddy is looking at her daughter. Princess

One Obazee Prisilla wrote, “Your succumb, and progress won’t be far a way from u”.

