Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, also known as Rude Boy, has surprised his wife Ivy Ifeoma with a new car.

Recall that the singer recently tied the knot with Ifeoma in a traditional ceremony in her hometown of Igbere, Abia State.

Taking to her Instagram page, Ifeoma shared photos of her new ride.

The car is a brand new model, and Ifeoma was overwhelmed with joy when her husband presented her with the keys.

She wrote: “New baby from my baby @iamkingrudy”

Taking to the comment section, Paul Okoye confirmed rumour of his wife ‘s pregnancy.

He wrote, “Baby number 1 waiting for baby number 2”, hinting at a second child in the future.

Paul Okoye also humorously told his wife to “use this baby (the car) to push the other baby (her pregnancy) very well”.

Fans and well-wishers have been congratulating the couple on social media, wishing them a happy married life and blessings for their future together.

