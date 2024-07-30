Nigerian skit maker, Prince Dstn, aka Mazi Okeke, has just acquired a brand new Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, and he’s thrilled to share the news with his fans.

Recall that the content creator has been making waves in the entertainment industry with his hilarious skits, which have garnered him a massive following on social media.

His unique style and ability to connect with his audience have made him a favorite among fans of Nigerian comedy.

Yesterday, Prince dstn took to social media to show off his latest car, a G-Wagon.

He shared photos of the new ride with the caption; “A is for Apple, G is for G-WAGON Congratulations to me”.

Fans and colleagues has taken to the comment section of his post to congratulate him.

See below;

ALSO READ:“When God said wait, I didn’t understand until you showed up” Gospel singer ,Okopi Peterson & Fashion designer, Prudent Gabriel gets engaged