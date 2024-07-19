Nollywood actress and Femi Otedola’s daughter, Temi Otedola has celebrated her partner, singer Mr Eazi on his birthday.

Recall that the couple started dating in 2017 and got engaged in 2022.

During an interview, Mr Eazi revealed that they had secretly gotten married.

In a romantic post, Temi Otedola expressed her love and appreciation for Mr Eazi as she wishes him a happy birthday.

The fashion blogger described him as her “forever person” and “soon-to-be husband”.

Her message read: “Celebrating you today + everyday!!! Happy birthday to my forever person. My favourite person. My sooooon to be oko”

Her post has sparked reactions online with many wondering why they are still not married.

skinnyrichy24 said “GOD, So una never marry since all this years e”.

official_zinnyblaq commented “Third birthday seen after ur engagement”.

abisolah25 said “So una never marry since”.

crackheadextra wrote “I just want to be invited to this wedding.Love is here”.

_lolasgramm exclaimed “Soon to be keh Abi it have already be”.

