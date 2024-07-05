Nigerian musician, Davido’s first babymama, Sophia Momodu has allegedly filed counter affidavit to oppose the singer’s joint custody.

Recall that Davido had filed a lawsuit seeking joint custody and unrestricted access to Imade.

He claimed Sophia demanded an excessive annual payment of $19,600 for a nanny and has treated him cruelly, causing emotional distress.

Sophia Momodu responded with a 102-paragraph counter affidavit, denying Davido’s claims.

She alleged he abandoned Imade in July 2022 and has failed to provide financial support, leaving her to cover all expenses alone.

According to her, she only denied him access to her body, not their daughter.

The case (LD/1587PMC/2024) will continue on July 5, 2024. Sophia’s legal team, Dr. Anthony Idigbe SAN and Dr. Bimpe Ajegbomogun, represents her.

The court’s decision will determine Imade’s custody arrangements. Both parties will present evidence and testimonies in this ongoing legal battle.

