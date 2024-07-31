Pavel Durov, the CEO of Telegram, has made a stunning revelation: he has become a biological father to over 100 children through sperm donation.

In a recent personal update, the 39-year-old entrepreneur, who has never tied the knot, shared this remarkable aspect of his life.

This journey began 15 years ago when a friend sought his help due to fertility issues.

The clinic later approached him to contribute to their sperm donation program, which aimed to assist families struggling with conception.

The telegram CEO ‘s sperm donation have since made a significant impact, helping families in 12 countries welcome children into their lives.

Durov plans to take his unique family situation a step further by making his DNA publicly available.

This move will enable his biological children to connect and explore their shared heritage.

