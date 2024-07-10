Shaffy Bello, a prominent actress in the Nollywood film industry, has celebrated her son, Ashton Akinrimisi’s birthday with a heartfelt message on social media.

In a post on Instagram, the thespian praised Ashton for his kindness and strong foundation in Christ.

Shaffy Bello expressed gratitude for the peace her son brings to her life and thanked God for the blessing of having a trouble-free child.

In her words;

“This is my 2nd blessing. My son in whom I am well pleased. @iconic_ashton Happy Birthday my Love. I have often said that whatever you both achieve in life will always be an added bonus to “Who you are” I am most proud of the kind of Human you have grown up to be. You are KIND. You Love God and you seek HIM. Your foundation is solid in Christ and for that I am most proud. Having trouble-free children is ONLY by Gods Grace. Thank you for the peace you give me. Thank you for making it easy to be your mum.”

