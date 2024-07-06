Social media influencer, Amanda Chisom has shared her thoughts on the ongoing custody battle between Nigerian singer, Davido and Sophia Momodu over their daughter, Imade.

In a Facebook post,the blogger state that Sophia is being “unnecessarily mean”.

According to her, the former couple could have come to a more amicable agreement regarding custody if she wanted.

Amanda Chisom suggested a compromise where Imade would spend weekends with Davido in Nigeria, accompanied by a nanny, and return to Sophia on Sunday nights.

She also expressed disapproval of Sophia releasing personal chats and involving their daughter in the dispute, warning that if she were in Davido’s shoes, she would cut off all financial contributions and advise her father to do the same.

She noted that if Portable were in Davido’s position, the situation would likely have escalated much further, implying that Davido has shown remarkable restraint in the face of Sophia’s actions.

In her words;

“The truth is Sophia is being unnecessarily mean. They could have shared custody amicably, If David is in Nigeria, send the child with a nanny for weekend and she comes back Sunday night that is enough compromised.

On top you dey release chats ,dey call pikin wey you senior Zaddy maka ego.. if I am David, I will cut off all financial contribution and warn my father to not contribute either.

Because no be Portable, your mind for no touch ground for this matter.”

See below;

ALSO READ:“You were my guiding light, my partner in laughter and tears” Actor,Tayo Adeleye emotional as he loses wife, shares photos from her burial