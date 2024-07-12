Fidelis Anosike, the founder of Folio Media Group has celebrated his wife, Renowned Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic on her 49th birthday today.

The proud husband took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt tribute to his wife.

Fidelis Anosike described Rita Dominic as his “the biggest fish” and “my jewel of inestimable value.”

“The biggest fish! Nwanyi oma’m! My jewel of inestimable value! Happy birthday baby @ritadominic,” Anosike wrote.

Rita Dominic, known for her talented performances on screen, shared stunning photos on her Instagram page, expressing gratitude to God for another year of life.

The actress’s birthday has been met with an outpouring of well wishes from fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry.

See the post below:

