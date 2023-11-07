There has been a lot of debate about whether or not the Spartans, fans of the reality show Big Brother Naija star, Ceec actually bought their favorite housemate a house.

Recall that that yesterday, the Spartans surprised their fave with a new house during her 31st birthday celebration.

This has sparked debates online. Some people believe that it was all just a publicity stunt, while others believe that the Spartans did indeed buy her the house.

Mercy’s fans, the Mercenaries on X space, have argued that the Spartans did not raise enough money to buy CeeC the house in 3 weeks.

They have also pointed out that some of the Spartans’ fans on their WhatsApp group were shocked by the news of the house purchase.

“Spartans did not raise 70M in 3 weeks.

They didn’t buy Ceec the house. Even the fans on their WhatsApp group were shocked. Its all packaging. No fanbase in the history of BBN can raise 70M in 3 weeks” Mercenaries said.

