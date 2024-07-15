Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing’s boyfriend, Eseoghene Obire, popularly known as Xxssive, has shared a shocking testimony after surviving a horrific accident.

According to Xxssive, the tricycle (Keke) he was riding somersaulted 3-4 times, but he miraculously came out alive with no serious injuries.

Nkechi Blessing’s boyfriend took to social media to share a video of the accident scene, attributing his survival to his faith and declaring “God big pass una” (God is greater than you all).

Reacting to this via comment section, Nkechi rejoiced with her man, declaring that the devil’s plans against him had failed.

