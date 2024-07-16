Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye has spoken out on social media about YouTube’ s decision to demonetize her recent movie, “Shinning Star”.

In a hilarious post, the thespian danced to a song with the lyrics “Remember the Lord is watching you”, poking fun at the situation.

Despite the setback, Ademoye is moving forward, asking her fans to suggest a male lead for her upcoming project, “Last Straw”.



“Me to YOUTUBE after the restricted monetization on #shinningstar from the second day I posted. Bet we meuveee, you win some you lose some..Anywayssss. Who’s ready for #laststraw?. It’s a VERY beautiful love story! (I’m finally giving you your happily ever after). What actor do you want me to do this with?. Save the name and you got it (majority of course), let’s goooo…” she wrote.

This is not the first time Bimbo Ademoye has faced challenges on YouTube.

However, her fans have always rallied around her, showing support and encouragement.

See below;

