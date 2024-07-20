Tragedy has struck Nollywood actress and producer, Yvonne Jegede, who has lost one of her children to cholera.

The actress has been supporting three children, including the deceased, Olamide, and had been instrumental in their education.

Yvonne Jegede revealed that she met Olamide when he was in Primary 4, and she had been supporting him ever since.

Despite her own struggles, she has been a beacon of hope for the children, providing for their needs and ensuring their well-being.

The actress shared the sad news of Olamide’s death on her Instagram page, revealing that he was supposed to proceed to Junior Secondary School 3 (JSS3) after the summer break.

Yvonne Jegede also announced that two of her other children graduated from secondary school, with one of them being Olamide’s sister.

She wrote;

“I’m heartbroken because I lost one of my children to cholera. Olamide and I met when he was in primary 4 and was supposed to go to JSS3 after this summer break. The news broke my heart. I am also happy 2 of my children graduated yesterday from secondary school, and one of them is Olamide’s sister. I don’t have all the money in the world, but this makes my world complete. Since 2019 till date, I don’t know how I do it, but my God provides enough to carry them through. Rest In Power Olamide Ajimuda.”

