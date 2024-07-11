Relationship expert, Blessing CEO has offered her thoughts on Sophia Momodu and Davido’s ongoing child custody battle.

Recall that Sophia and OBO are engaged in a legal battle over the custody of their daughter, Imade, with Davido seeking joint custody.

During the legal battle, Sophia alleged that the two had a relationship from 2014 to 2017 and again from 2020 to 2022, during which Davido provided financial support for their daughter.

According to her, Davido’s support included covering their daughter’s school fees, rent, and living expenses, as well as providing cars.

She claimed that she ended the relationship in July 2022, and since then, Davido has made repeated threats to make her life miserable if she doesn’t give in to his sexual demands.

He allegedly stopped providing for their daughter after that.

Reacting to this, Blessing CEO emphasized the importance of clear communication and defining relationships with men.

She cautioned women against assuming a relationship is serious without explicit commitment, citing Sophia Momodu’s situation as an example.

Blessing CEO encouraged Sophia Momodu to focus on her daughter’s well-being and find ways to support herself until her daughter’s father steps up.

She captioned the video: “There is a big difference Between sleeping with a man and dating a man,Sophia your baby daddy did not date you , you just did not defined the relationship. All the best and I pray you find closure You are always shy when it comes to definition but not shy when it comes to fornication.”

