Nigerian gospel singer, Tim Godfrey has taken to social media to celebrate his son, Bryan Godfrey on his 16th birthday today, July 30th.

Bryan is his child from a previous relationship, before his marriage to his current wife, Erica, with whom he has two younger children.

In an emotional post, Tim Godfrey described his son as “my beloved son in whom I am well-pleased”.

He praised him for being humble, focused, hardworking, smart, and a football star.

The proud father expressed his gratitude to his son for being a blessing to their family and prayed for God to satisfy him with long life, good health, and prosperity.

He wrote:

“Happy 16th birthday to my beloved son in whom I am well-pleased @the.bryangodfrey Kai….. this happened so fast. You are humble; you are focused; you are hardworking, you are smart; you are a football star. Thank you for being a blessing to us…. Your mum, your sister and myself celebrate you today and forever. I pray that God will satisfy you with long life, good health and prosperity. This next season of your life is the best season of your life. I bless you. I love you. Enjoy son!!!! Kindly help me celebrate my son!!!!”

