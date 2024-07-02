Ghanaian actor, Frank Artus and his wife are celebrating 20 years together and 13 years of marriage.

Recall that the couple got married in 2011 and are blessed with three children.

In a heartfelt social media post, Frank Artus expressed his gratitude for their bond, praising his wife for being his rock and partner through life’s ups and downs.

In his words;

“Today, we celebrate 13 incredible years of marriage and 20 years of love, laughter, and adventures together! Through life’s ups and downs, our bond has only grown stronger. Here’s to many more years of making memories and creating our own happily ever after.”

