A devastating incident occurred at Saint Academy in Jos, Plateau State, Nigeria, on July 12, 2024, when a two-story school building collapsed, killing at least 16 students.

The building collapse happened suddenly during school hours, trapping students and teachers under the rubble. Emergency responders and rescue teams rushed to the scene to search for survivors and evacuate those trapped.

While the exact death toll is still uncertain, reports suggest that it may be higher, potentially as many as 21 fatalities.

The Plateau State Government has launched an investigation into the incident to determine the cause of the building collapse.

Governor Simon Lalong has expressed condolences to the families of the victims and promised to take action to prevent such incidents in the future.

The tragedy has sparked widespread shock and outrage, with many calling for improved safety standards in schools and buildings.

