In a shocking and devastating turn of events, Mercy Alalibo, a young man from Port Harcourt, has passed away just a day before his traditional wedding was set to take place.

According to sources, Mercy had celebrated his birthday and his mother’s birthday just three days ago, making his sudden passing even more tragic.

The traditional wedding, which was highly anticipated, was scheduled to hold tomorrow.

However, the ceremony has now been cancelled as family and friends mourn the loss of the young man.

The cause of the man ‘s death is yet to be disclosed, but his passing has sent shockwaves through the Port Harcourt community.

