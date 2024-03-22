Nigerian actor and content creator, Adebowale Adedayo, known as Mr. Macaroni or Daddy wa, recently shared his perspective on religion and its role in success.

He shared this during his recent interview with actress Biola Adebayo on latest episode of ‘Talk to B’,

Mr. Macaroni revealed he does not identify with any particular religion.

Despite being raised in a multi-faith household, he has chosen not to practice Islam or Christianity.

He attributed this decision partly to the impact of the EndSARS protests, which left him feeling disillusioned.

Daddy wa expressed concern over a prevailing attitude in Nigeria where people prioritize praying for survival over taking action to create a better future.

While not religious, Mr. Macaroni starts his day with a prayer seeking guidance to avoid harming others.

He highlighted that success is not contingent on religion, acknowledging achievements of people from various faiths and those with no religious beliefs.

The skit maker concluded by suggesting that well-functioning systems, rather than religious faith, are more central to the success of many developed nations.

He said;

“My dad is a Muslim, my mom is a Christian. The beautiful thing is that I did practice Islam and Christianity but now I’m practicing none, To every man has his own way”.

“Early 2019 I was depressed, End SARs for me was touching for me because a lot of people that love me then did not love me again because of my participation and involvement”.

“Survival mentality in Nigeria is a curse, if you fit survive for Naija, you fit survive everywhere…….When I wake up every morning, I pray to God and tell him that anything that I’m going to do that will ruin the life of another person, I don’t want to do it”.

“A religion of love and peace. I have always known that I will be successful. I have a lot of Christians, Muslims and Traditionalists that are doing very well. There are lots of people that are not worshipping any God and are very successful”.

“Most of the countries that are succeeding in the world did not leave their future in the train of religion, they have struggled for their success, future, prosperity. They have a system that works”.

Watch below: