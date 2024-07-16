Nigerian blogger, Tunde Ednut received backlash on social media for his birthday message to musician Wizkid.

In an Instagram post, the influencer addressed Big Wiz as his “younger brother”.

Tunde Ednut also ended the birthday message with “Tunde30GB”, a reference to his support for Davido, Wizkid ‘s rival.

“Happy birthday to my younger brother, Wizkid. Tunde30GB wishes you all the best,” he wrote.

Fans and social media users has criticized Ednut for his perceived hypocrisy and subtle shade.

Many saw the move as an attempt to stir up drama and get attention, given the well-known feud between Wizkid and Davido.

Some wondered why he will address Wizkid as his younger brother and Davido, his friend.

@ yemtad.o wrote: “Wizkid nah your younger brother but Davido nah your friend. Otiyemii…atije atimu😂😂.”

richy_nba.1 wrote: “Tunde really loves Wizzi but wizzi no send him Papa left yansh 😂😂.”

abzmarlian wrote: “UR YOUNGER BROTHER BUT HE GO BUY ALL UR GENERATION PLUS UR MENTOR BEGGI BEGGIE 😂✌️.”

richmind_graphiz wrote: “Must you address him as your young brother 🤷”

rilimill wrote: “But he get money pass you 😂😂😂.”

official_cute_michelle wrote: “Thank you old man for celebrating our popsy 🤍❤️🦅 we love them young happy birthday lion 🦁 🤍🤍🦅.”

adelekejumah wrote: “E get money pass your family lineage from the start to the end 😂Davido na ur friend omo eru😂”

ade_wears wrote: “Wizzy na ur younger brother but davido nah your friend 😂😂ona ofun, ona Orun . Omo eru 🤮.”

w1billion wrote: “Nah David house boy be this ?”

the_hair_police wrote: “This one wey no get sense… naa by force to post person…. Person with you no Dey do friendship you no want rest….”

