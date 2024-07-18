A public disagreement has erupted between music executive Ubi Franklin and singer Kizz Daniel over a commission fee totaling N15 million.

According to sources close to the situation, Ubi successfully negotiated a lucrative N150 million gig for Kizz Daniel in Nigeria.

Initially, both parties agreed that Ubi Franklin would receive 10% of the payment, amounting to N15 million, as his commission.

However, Kizz Daniel allegedly only sent Ubi Franklin 5% of the payment, claiming that the initial agreement was made with his brother and not him.

The dispute escalated into a heated argument, with both parties unfollowing and blocking each other on social media.

Sources indicate that Franklin initially sent Kizz N135 million, deducting his agreed-upon commission, but Kizz Daniel insisted on receiving the full amount.

READ the full story below;

ALSO READ: “I didn’t see Chioma kneel for anybody, if it were to be some people they would roll on the floor and be shouting …” – Empress Judas throws shade